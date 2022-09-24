The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $94.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

