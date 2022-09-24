The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $2,334.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,356.53.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,096.84 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,634.34 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,183.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,097.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 123.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

