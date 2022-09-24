The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

The Mission Group Price Performance

Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 49 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89. The Mission Group has a 12 month low of GBX 43.05 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.30 ($0.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.60 million and a PE ratio of 816.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.78.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

The Mission Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.