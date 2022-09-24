THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 148 ($1.79) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of THG from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Liberum Capital lowered THG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded THG from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

THG Stock Performance

Shares of THGPF stock opened at 0.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.76. THG has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 1.76.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

