Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Hits $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $35,229.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014236 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s genesis date was June 19th, 2021. Thorstarter’s total supply is 657,758,470 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thorstarter is thorstarter.org.

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

According to CryptoCompare, “THORSTARTER uses $XRUNE as a settlement currency between new projects (IDOs) and THORChain’s active pools. $XRUNE: $RUNE pool in THORChain acts as a “Liquidity relayer” between short-tail and long-tail assets.”

