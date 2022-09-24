Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA) Insider Sells £114,000 in Stock

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) insider Gideon Frederick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.59), for a total transaction of £114,000 ($137,747.70).

Gideon Frederick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Gideon Frederick sold 26,515 shares of Thungela Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.56), for a total transaction of £99,961.55 ($120,784.86).

Thungela Resources Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of TGA opened at GBX 1,546 ($18.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,570.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,307.88. Thungela Resources Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 267.05 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,932 ($23.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 264.71.

Thungela Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 300.02 ($3.63) per share. This is a positive change from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $91.53. This represents a yield of 21.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Thungela Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.11%.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on shares of Thungela Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Featured Articles

