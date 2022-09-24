Tiger King (TKING) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last Week

Tiger King (TKING) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Tiger King has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tiger King has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Tiger King’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tiger King’s official website is tiger-king.org.

Tiger King Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tiger King Coin is a one-of-a-kind, new coin in the crypto-sphere. Born originally to support tigers, the TKING community (known as TIGERFORCES) have focused their attention both on supporting members of the community and these wild animals.$TKING is available as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

