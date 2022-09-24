Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.83

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.87, with a volume of 30920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.23 price target (down previously from C$10.46) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Timbercreek Financial Trading Down 2.3 %
The stock has a market cap of C$650.20 million and a PE ratio of 15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.47, a quick ratio of 122.75 and a current ratio of 125.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.68.
Timbercreek Financial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 140.82%.
About Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
Read More
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.