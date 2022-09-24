TomoChain (TOMO) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.60 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. TomoChain has a total market cap of $44.60 million and $5.28 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002355 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TomoChain is tomocoin.io. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

