TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.56

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.56 and traded as low as C$15.89. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$15.96, with a volume of 701,911 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.10.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.54. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 218.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.