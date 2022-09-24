Transcodium (TNS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Transcodium (TNS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $30,935.80 and $4.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011193 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00136599 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $354.12 or 0.01852852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

