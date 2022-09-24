Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.59

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.59 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 58.60 ($0.71). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.71), with a volume of 35,128 shares.

Transense Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,950.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc is a developer of wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, pressure, and strain, which is used to improve efficiency, performance, and safety of propulsion systems and machinery; iTrack, a tyre pressure monitoring system for off-highway machinery licensed to Bridgestone Corporation; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

Further Reading

