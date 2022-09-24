TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $90.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.47% from the company’s previous close.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.08.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $120.91.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

