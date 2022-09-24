Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.37

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 1959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

Trinseo Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $720.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

Insider Activity at Trinseo

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

