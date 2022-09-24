Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.44.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

