Truist Financial Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to “Buy”

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 985,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 81,651 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

