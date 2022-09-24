Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trupanion’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trupanion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.71.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $158.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $219.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $264,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at $56,927,915.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $264,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at $56,927,915.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,207 shares of company stock worth $1,934,952. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Trupanion by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.