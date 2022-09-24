TrustSwap (SWAP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $352,525.00

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $25.48 million and approximately $352,525.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001339 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011126 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10830384 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00143399 BTC.

TrustSwap’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

