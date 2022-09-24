Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.60

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.60 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 54.80 ($0.66). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.66), with a volume of 581,618 shares.

Tungsten Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The firm has a market cap of £69.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.10.

Tungsten Company Profile



Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

