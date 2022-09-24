Uhive (HVE2) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65,842.00

Uhive (HVE2) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Uhive coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uhive has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Uhive has a market cap of $38.10 million and $65,842.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uhive Profile

Uhive launched on March 5th, 2021. Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uhive is https://reddit.com/r/UHIVESocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uhive is www.uhive.com.

Uhive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Uhive Social Metaverse stands for a handful of social media revolutions that are breaking the decades-old norm and disrupting the status-quo that currently stands between Big Tech and individuals who use social media. While these include the Oasis and the Magna Carta Protocol, Uhive’s most ambitious and sweeping goal is to share all of its wealth and success with everyone via a universal income proposal, which unconditionally distributes dividends (via tokens) for all active users on a daily basis. Simply put – success and wealth should not be distributed between only those that own equity in Uhive, but all those that participate in making Uhive a success.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uhive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uhive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

