UltimoGG (ULTGG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

UltimoGG (ULTGG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One UltimoGG coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UltimoGG has traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. UltimoGG has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $75,808.00 worth of UltimoGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UltimoGG alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UltimoGG Coin Profile

UltimoGG’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. UltimoGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for UltimoGG is ultgg.io. UltimoGG’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UltimoGG

According to CryptoCompare, “ULTGG is a platform which aims to democratise esports and give gamers & content creators around the world the power to build a better future through gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltimoGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltimoGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UltimoGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UltimoGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UltimoGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.