Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $391,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $59,188,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $48,274,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,304. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

