Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.04

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 8498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Unisys Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $543.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter valued at about $480,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 746,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 286,957 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

