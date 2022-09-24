United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.71.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

About United Natural Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 981.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 108,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

