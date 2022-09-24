United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of UPS traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.33. 4,252,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.90 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

