Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,127 shares during the period. Unity Software accounts for approximately 2.5% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,753,000 after acquiring an additional 931,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,158,000 after acquiring an additional 252,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,229,421. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,661,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,593. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.93.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

