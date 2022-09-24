Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

UVSP stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Univest Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,820,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

