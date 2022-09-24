Uptrennd One Day Trading Volume Hits $54.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $35,982.23 and approximately $54.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014177 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00140947 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00137019 BTC.

Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

