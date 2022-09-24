Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.09.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN opened at $21.00 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

