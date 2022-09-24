Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Lowered by Bell Bank

Bell Bank decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.23.

Shares of VLO traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,809,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,569. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $111.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

