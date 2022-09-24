Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MELI stock opened at $815.01 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,876.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $898.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $896.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.31 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

