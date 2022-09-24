Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

