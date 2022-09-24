Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $117,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,672,000 after acquiring an additional 56,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 138.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.11. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.31 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

