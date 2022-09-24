Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $247,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Corning stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

