Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $426,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.4% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $173.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

