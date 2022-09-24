Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.53.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.74%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

