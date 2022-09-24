Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

