Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 4,844 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

