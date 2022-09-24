Value Liquidity (VALUE) Hits One Day Volume of $446,964.00

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Value Liquidity has a market capitalization of $976,050.00 and approximately $446,964.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Value Liquidity has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Value Liquidity

Value Liquidity’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s total supply is 5,034,282 coins. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Value Liquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

