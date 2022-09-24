VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading Down 1.9%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.18 and last traded at $38.18. Approximately 701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

