Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lifted by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $139.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,386. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

