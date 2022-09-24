Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 194,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,325,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $139.05. 3,250,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,386. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.