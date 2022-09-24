Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 12.2% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $44,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.76 and its 200-day moving average is $152.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.45 and a one year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

