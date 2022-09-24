Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 686.2% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 38,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 33,760 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 191.3% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.52. 22,623,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,583,910. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

