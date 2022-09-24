Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

