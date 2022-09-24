Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.27. 1,979,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,998. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.