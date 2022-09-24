Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bell Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Bell Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 131.9% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $5.74 on Friday, reaching $339.63. 10,491,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average of $376.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

