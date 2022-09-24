Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,249,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

