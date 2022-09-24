Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,769,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,559. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

