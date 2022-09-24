Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $98.88 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $98.88 million and $1.72 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00093147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00072078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00019560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,229,737,314 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.